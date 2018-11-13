× Missing and endangered: West Allis police need help locating 20-year-old man

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help identifying a 20-year-old man considered missing and endangered. He was last seen on Nov. 6 near 88th and Lapham.

Police said Tammius Bogan suffers from mental health issues, is in need of medication and needs assistance caring for himself. It is believed he is not properly dressed for the weather.

If encountered, he may indicate he is homeless, police said. He’s known to have been in the area near 65th and Greenfield on Nov. 7 — and is known to frequent Greenfield Avenue.

He’s described as a man, black, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be wearing a gray sweater and orange shoes or possibly flip flops.

Due to his age medical conditions, police said this man was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing endangered adult.

West Allis detectives are actively investigating this case and searching for Bogan.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.