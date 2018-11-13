× Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life early Tuesday morning, Nov. 13 after being struck by a vehicle in Dodge County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on US 151 near Jackson Road in the Town of Calamus.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a male was traveling north on US 151 in the right traffic lane when he struck one of two pedestrians walking along the same traffic lane.

The right side of the vehicle struck a female pedestrian — and she was thrown into the grass area east of the highway.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. He was not injured in the crash.

A male pedestrian was not injured — but the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and later flown by Flight for Life to UW Madison.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.