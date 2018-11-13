St. Thomas More HS gets hyped up to help ‘Stuff The Bus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to think of our neighbors in need.

Monday, Nov. 12 at St. Thomas More High School in Milwaukee, a pep rally for feeding America's annual "Stuff The Bus" event took place.

The rally got all four classes -- freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors -- pumped up to start collecting items to donate to the food pantry.

A number of gift certificates and other prizes were given out.

Stuff the Bus will be held on Nov. 21 at the Pick 'N Save on Mayfair Road.