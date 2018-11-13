St. Thomas More HS gets hyped up to help ‘Stuff The Bus’

MILWAUKEE -- With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to think of our neighbors in need.
Monday, Nov. 12 at St. Thomas More High School in Milwaukee, a pep rally for feeding America's annual "Stuff The Bus" event took place.
The rally got all four classes -- freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors -- pumped up to start collecting items to donate to the food pantry.
A number of gift certificates and other prizes were given out.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Stuff the Bus will be held on Nov. 21 at the Pick 'N Save on Mayfair Road.
42.979735 -87.877083