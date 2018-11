× Twitter says new Tide packaging looks like boxed wine

Procter & Gamble may have another packaging problem.

The company debuted its “Tide Eco-Box” on Friday, Nov. 9 which happens to look a lot like boxed wine — and it’s generating buzz on Twitter.

Tide pod eaters have finally grown up and graduated to boxed-wine-Tide https://t.co/b4nHzGbqXt — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 12, 2018

oh good. kids already think tide pods are candy, and now adults are going to think it's franzia https://t.co/7suUkXbnrQ — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) November 12, 2018

Why settle for Tide pods when you can pour yourself a glass Franzia-style? The new purple drank. pic.twitter.com/mxhamofd4O — melody hahm (@melodyhahm) November 12, 2018

tired: eating tide pods wired: slap the tide bag https://t.co/hh1970WNxj — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2018

This comes after the infamous Tide Pod challenge last year, when teens were daring each other to eat the detergent pods. So far, no word from the Tide parent company Procter & Gamble.