Video: 2 police officers hailed for rescuing mother, child from car after hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee police officers are being hailed for their actions after observing a rolled over vehicle on W. Oklahoma Ave. on Friday, Oct. 26. Their actions were captured by body cameras.

The officers were driving eastbound on Oklahoma around 10:45 p.m. on that Friday when they saw an object tumbling across both lanes of traffic.

As the officers drove closer, they discovered an overturned vehicle resting on its passenger side. As both officers ran toward the vehicle they noticed a woman and child trapped inside.

Officials say the officers worked to create a hole large enough for the 17-month-old toddler and his mother to escape. Both the mother and child were taken to a hospital. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers later learned the vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver.