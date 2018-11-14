MILWAUKEE -- 618 days in the hospital. One incredible homecoming, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
618 days in the hospital, 1 amazing homecoming
-
Homecoming proposal takes unexpected turn after wind blows sign to wrong home
-
Cheerleader allegedly brings pot brownies to school to win votes for homecoming queen
-
Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point
-
‘Something to be proud of:’ Ahead of Veterans Day, students in West Allis hear stories from those who served
-
Christian Yelich’s alma mater is in heart of Dodger nation; ‘Wish him nothing but the best’
-
-
‘A homecoming:’ Harley-Davidson’s 115th celebration kicks off with ‘Moto Carnival’ at Veterans Park
-
30 injured when floor collapses at Clemson frat party
-
Texas family fights to keep 9-year-old on life support
-
13 girls ask high school boy to homecoming after he was turned down, laughed at on video
-
Gecko butt-dials a ‘bazillion’ times from Hawaii seal hospital
-
-
Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee
-
‘Austin Powers’ actor Verne Troyer’s death ruled a suicide
-
Man shoots woman to death in hospital bed, then kills self