× Admirals blanked by Iowa Wild, 3-0

DES MOINES, Ia. — Goalie Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee (21 points) retained a two-point lead in the standings on Rockford (19) and Iowa (19). It was the first time Milwaukee was shutout this season.

Iowa’s Luke Kunin scored the first goal of the game when he won a footrace to a loose puck in the Admirals left circle. Kunin snapped a shot over the glove of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick at 15:30 of the first period.

The Wild doubled its lead to 2-0 when Gerry Fitzgerald redirected a Carson Soucy shot into the goal at 9:41 of the second period. It was Fitzgerald’s fifth goal of the season.

Soucy scored a goal from the left faceoff circle at 12:23 of the third period to close the scoring.

The Admirals and Wild will face off in Des Moines again Nov. 16. Milwaukee returns home Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. against the Ontario Reign at Panther Arena.