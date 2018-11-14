Check out the indoor winter activities at Cue Club of Wisconsin in Waukesha

Posted 9:32 am, November 14, 2018, by

WAUKESHA -- Bocce Ball isn't the only activity that will keep you on your toes at the Cue Club of Wisconsin. The pool hall, located in Waukesha, is also bringing corn hole inside this winter. Kasey spent the morning checking it out!