× Columbia County corrections officer arrested for felony abuse of inmate

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A correctional officer in Columbia County, has been charged after being accused of abusing an inmate.

On October 30, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigated a use of force complaint at the Columbia Correctional Institution (CCI) in the city of Portage. The investigation surrounded an inmate being hurt by a correctional officer. The inmate was injured and had to received medical treatment.

Based on the investigation, Correctional Officer Russel Goldsmith — age 63 of Westfield — was taken into custody for felony abuse of a resident of a penal facility, and felony misconduct of public office.

The investigation is ongoing.