Danica Patrick says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wooed her with 'Dumb and Dumber' quotes

LOS ANGELES — Danica Patrick says Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wooed her with “Dumb and Dumber” quotes.

According to TMZ, the ex-NASCAR driver was delivering a motivational speech on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in North Dakota, and afterward, she talked about her relationship with Rodgers.

One person asked her what Rodgers’ first line was that got her to go on a date with him.

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe — ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ you know? And I remember he was doing movie lines, and people that love movie lines, LOVE movie lines, so I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘this guy is really funny!'” said Patrick.

According to TMZ, that happened at the ESPYs in 2012 and it laid the foundation for their relationship.

As for their first date, all she would say was that they were “cooped up,” and it didn’t happen in public.