Every student at Penfield Montessori Academy gets a coat, thanks to MFD

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department on Wednesday, Nov. 14 dropped off a big donation — coats for an entire school!

Every student at Penfield Montessori Academy got a coat as part of a program called “Operation Warm.”

Penfield is a public school for kids between the ages of 3 years old and 6 years old. About 90 percent of the students’ families live at or below the poverty line.

Along with the coats, firefighters gave a presentation to the students about fire safety.

It’s the second straight year the students at Penfield received coats through this program.

