× Fugitive’s mugshot, posted on social media by sheriff’s officials, nets 178K+ shares

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mugshot shared by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has gone viral — receiving more than 176,000 shares on Facebook.

The mugshot was posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Sheriff’s officials said 31-year-old Charles McDowell was arrested on the following charges:

Fleeing/eluding police with lights and sirens active

Possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule II

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug equipment

He’s being held on $57,000 bond.

People haven’t been very kind in the comments, posting things like “His neck is still at LARGE!!!” and “You people should be ashamed of yourselves, all this neckativity isn’t right at all” and “Dude gotta buy his chains at Home Depot.”