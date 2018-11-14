Pepper spray incident forces Cudahy Middle School to cancel classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Another incident involving students and pepper spray at a Cudahy school occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 14 -- prompting Cudahy Middle School to cancel classes for the remainder of the school day.

According to the Cudahy School District, a student used pepper spray during an altercation at the middle school Wednesday morning.

The Cudahy Fire Department responded to help air out the building, but given the design and venting of the building, school officials decided to cancel classes for the rest of the day to air it out.

Students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday's incident comes one day after a similar event occurred at Cudahy High School on Tuesday, Nov. 13. A student involved in an altercation with another student discharged pepper spray in the hallway. Classes were not canceled but several students and staff members had to be checked out by emergency personnel, and the area had to be aired out.