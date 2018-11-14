Pickles in your guacamole? Try it out with this recipe

MILWAUKEE -- Today is National Pickle Day -- and it's also National Guacamole Day! Believe it or not, Angelica found a recipe for pickled guacamole.
Pickle Guacamole
Courtesy: Delish.com
Ingredients:
- 3 avocados, pitted and mashed
- 2 tbsp pickle juice
- ½ cup chopped pickles, plus more for garnish
- ¼ of a red onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tbsp chopped dill, plus more for garnish
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt
- Ground black pepper
- Tortilla corn chips, for serving
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, except chips, in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Season with salt & pepper to your liking.
- Place in a serving bowl and garnish with more chopped pickles and dill. Serve with tortilla chips.