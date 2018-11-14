Pickles in your guacamole? Try it out with this recipe

MILWAUKEE -- Today is National Pickle Day -- and it's also National Guacamole Day! Believe it or not, Angelica found a recipe for pickled guacamole.

Pickle Guacamole

Courtesy: Delish.com

Ingredients:

  • 3 avocados, pitted and mashed
  • 2 tbsp pickle juice
  • ½ cup chopped pickles, plus more for garnish
  • ¼ of a red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tbsp chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • Ground black pepper
  • Tortilla corn chips, for serving

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients, except chips, in a large bowl.  Stir to combine. Season with salt & pepper to your liking.
  2. Place in a serving bowl and garnish with more chopped pickles and dill. Serve with tortilla chips.