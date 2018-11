× Police: 22-year-old woman shot, wounded; 45-year-old woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — One woman was shot and wounded and another was arrested near 26th and Auer on Wednesday evening, Nov. 14.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old woman, took herself to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.