× Police: Driver shot, injured in road-rage incident in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Nov. 13 near Vine and Palmer. It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot while driving his vehicle after becoming involved in a road-rage incident.

He was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.