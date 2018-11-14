Trash to treasure: Razed and Found ‘offers deconstruction services, do-it-yourself event workshops’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Razed and Found in Milwaukee. Razed and Found offers offers deconstruction services, do-it-yourself event workshops, and operates a retail store that sells reclaimed building materials.

About Razed and Found (website)

Razed & Found is a division of WasteCap Resource Solutions, Inc. The proceeds from this division support WasteCap's vision to transform waste into resources. Razed & Found offers deconstruction services, do-it-yourself event workshops, and operates a retail store that sells reclaimed building materials. Its primary mission is to preserve Milwaukee's rich architectural history by turning what would normally be seen as waste, into cherished resources.

