MILWAUKEE -- UFC Fight Night is coming to Milwaukee and UFC fighter and Milwaukee native Sergio Pettis is getting back into the octagon and looking for redemption. UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Fiserv Forum. Tickets are on sale now.

UFC® is coming for the first time to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 15, for a pivotal rematch between top lightweight contenders, as No. 5-ranked Kevin Lee battles No. 9 Al Iaquinta. UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: LEE vs. IAQUINTA 2 will air live on FOX. Tickets for the fight at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m., and can be purchasedhere.

“We have an awesome card for UFC Fight night on Dec. 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “There are great match-ups, and we are really looking forward to seeing many of the Milwaukee-based fighters in action.”