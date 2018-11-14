US Marshals Fugitive Task Force now involved in the search for Jonathan Pogreba

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Jonathan Pogreba, along with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Court records show Pogreba skipped a court hearing in Waukesha County Monday morning, Nov. 12, after he was released on $150,000 bond — posted on Oct. 29. A bench warrant was issued for Pogreba after he failed to appear in court, and he was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping.

Pogreba faces six charges, three felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with the alleged domestic incident, filed in June:

Battery, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, domestic abuse

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Pogreba pleaded not guilty on June 29, when he waived his preliminary hearing.