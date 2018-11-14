× Woman seriously injured, 1-year-old child grazed by bullet in shooting near 27th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a woman and a 1-year-old child were injured in a shooting near North 27th and Chambers Streets. Police say it happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, around 2:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded. A 1-year-old toddler was grazed by a bullet.

Both were taken to a local hospital by a witness.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are seeking a suspect and a motive.