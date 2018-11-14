× Women arrested after 34 malnourished horses found at property in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — Two women were arrested and are facing charges after sheriff’s officials say 34 horses in the Town of Strongs Prairie in Adams County were found “in varying degrees of declining health and malnourishment.”

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies responded on Nov. 1, two horses were found dead and a third had to be euthanized by veterinary staff. An investigation revealed they died from a lack of nutrition and care.

The investigation began as officials simultaneously cared for and worked to re-home the animals with help from veterinarians, animal welfare groups, citizens and businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was executed at the home, and Kimberly Schmid, 55, and Sandra Gorman, 57 were taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials said the Adams County District Attorney charged Schmid with one count of mistreatment of animals, causing death, and 25 counts of failing to provide the proper food to a confined animal. Gorman was charged with two counts of mistreatment of animals, causing death.