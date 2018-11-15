75-year-old man who uses scooter nearly mowed down while confronting car thief in action

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As if stealing a car isn’t enough, a 75-year-old man on a scooter nearly got mowed down by a suspect.

It happened Tuesday morning, Nov. 13 in Kansas City.

Joe Smith has five stints in his heart. He helps at JGS Auto, his son’s business, just to keep busy.

“I just come down here five or six days a week, hang out and they buy me lunch,” said Smith.

Smith had back surgery as well as heart surgery, hence the scooter to get around. He said a man came into the auto shop, asking about a used car.

“He looked at it. He said, ‘can I hear it run?’ I said ‘yes,’ so I went and got the keys,” explained Smith.

Smith led the way, and the man followed.

“I started it up, letting it warm up a little bit. I said, ‘I’ll go back and get the D tags,’” explained Smith.

Before he could make it to the office, he heard a crash.

“I raised my hands. I said, ‘stop! You’re hitting the car,’” said Smith.

The suspect hit not one, but two cars trying to get out and then hit a third while also hitting Smith.

“If I hadn’t moved the little bit I did, he’d have hit me square on,” said Smith.

Smith said he wasn’t trying to block the car. He was only there five seconds before the man sped up and ran over Smith’s scooter, hitting Smith’s leg and arm as he took off.

“Knocked me sideways. I thought I was going to fall clear over, but I didn’t,” said Smith.

A piece of his scooter was torn off but, it was still going after this crime, as was Smith.

“I’ve had to work hard all my 75 years and I ain’t planning on changing now,” said Smith.

As for the man that got away, Smith has some advice for him.

“The way he’s going now, if he don’t change his life, he’s never going to make it to heaven. He’s going to spend time in the lower part,” said Smith.

Smith’s son, the shop’s owner, said the stolen car is a 2010 gray Ford Fusion with no license plates and a big “S” on the back.

Police are investigating.