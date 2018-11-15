× Census workers wanted: Starting pay is up to $19.32/hour with flexible hours

MILWAUKEE — If you are looking for work, the United States Census Bureau is in need of help.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, Nov. 15, starting salaries range from $14.89 to $19.32 per hour. Employees will get a night differential and be reimbursed on gas. The hours are flexible based on the survey.

Eligibility requirements for applicants include:

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have a valid driver’s license

A full list of requirements can be found on the attached flyer.

If you are interested in applying, you are urged to call 1-800-865-6384, extension 15 — or email Chicago.Recruiting@census.gov.