‘Dazzling time of year:’ Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is returning for its 20th year

On your winter bucket list: the stunning decor on display during the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Visit all three decorated parks (Cathedral Square, Pere Marquette and Zeidler Union Square), plus view the street chandeliers on Wisconsin Avenue and Mason Street.

The Jingle Bus shows you to all the lights and sights aboard a cozy Coach USA bus, and the tree lot at Pere Marquette Park is the one-stop shop for all your holiday greenery. On Saturday, December 8, share your wish list with Santa and Mrs. Clause, when they land at Cathedral Square for Cocoa with the Clauses. While you're at it, drop a letter to Santa in the nearby mailbox - you might just hear back!