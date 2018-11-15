‘Dazzling time of year:’ Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is returning for its 20th year

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will shine bright during the Holiday Lights Festival kick off Thursday night, Nov. 15. Kasey spent the morning getting a preview.
About Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival (website)
It's the most dazzling time of year downtown - the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is returning for its 20th year! Kick off the season on Thursday, November 15 at Pere Marquette Park with a holiday variety show and the city's largest switch-flipping ceremony.
On your winter bucket list: the stunning decor on display during the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Visit all three decorated parks (Cathedral Square, Pere Marquette and Zeidler Union Square), plus view the street chandeliers on Wisconsin Avenue and Mason Street.
The Jingle Bus shows you to all the lights and sights aboard a cozy Coach USA bus, and the tree lot at Pere Marquette Park is the one-stop shop for all your holiday greenery. On Saturday, December 8, share your wish list with Santa and Mrs. Clause, when they land at Cathedral Square for Cocoa with the Clauses. While you're at it, drop a letter to Santa in the nearby mailbox - you might just hear back!
Plan your holiday itinerary with the handy Holiday Lights guide, and take The Hop to shopping spots around downtown. Whatever your holiday activity, share it on social with #MKEHolidayLights