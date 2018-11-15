Early morning fires damage home, apartment complex in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating two separate fires that happened early Thursday morning, Nov. 15. A home and an apartment complex were damaged as a result of the fires.

The first happened at a house near 20th Street and Scott Street around 12:20 a.m.

Officials say no one was hurt — and all residents made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were called out to another fire around 2:40 a.m. near 88th Street and Tucker Place. The fire broke out at an apartment complex.

FOX6 crews didn’t see any flames or smoke coming from the building — but firefighters and the Red Cross were outside the building helping residents.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.