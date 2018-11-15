Fans feel anxious as Green Bay Packers’ season approaches do-or-die stretch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's safe to say the Green Bay Packers' season is on the line. Does the team's precarious 4-4-1 record have fans prepared for a lost season? Or do they believe the team will have another "R-E-L-A-X" moment? FOX6 News gauged the pulse of "Packers Nation" with help from our friends at 105.7 The Fan.

"I'm not as excited as I usually am," said a caller on the Bill Michaels Show ahead of Thursday night's matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

This doesn't happen often. For Green Bay fans, it hasn't happened in the last 20 years. At Week 11, heading into the matchup vs. the Seahawks, the team was in "do or die" mode. Another loss and the season might be over.

"There's something about Seattle they just can't overcome," said a caller on the Bill Michaels Show.

Bill Michaels said the team has held off on a catchphrase moment.

"I go with what Randall Cobb said. He was asked the same thing. 'Can you R-E-L-A-X? Can you run the table?' And he ended up saying 'I don't know. This just feels different,'" said Michaels.

Everyone was expecting Thursday night's game to be close.

"There's a lot of people out there just biting their nails," said a caller on the Bill Michaels Show.

"This is the week they get it going," said a caller on the Bill Michaels Show.

"I'm in the done club. If they lose this game, it's over," said another caller on the Bill Michaels Show.

Many fans said they're still holding out for that "R-E-L-A-X" moment, but it almost has to happen Thursday night.