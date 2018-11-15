Green Bay Packers take on Seattle Seahawks on the road

SEATTLE — The Green Bay Packers lead the Seattle Seahawks 14-3 as they go head to head on Thursday night, Nov. 15.

With the second snap, the Seahawks fumbled and Packers recovered the ball.

Green Bay’s A. Jones scored a touchdown with a 8-yard run into the end zone, 7-0.

Seattle kicked a 39-yard field goal to get on the board, 7-3.

With less than five minutes in the first quarter, Packers Aaron Rodgers threw a 54-yard pass to R. Tonyan for a touchdown, 14-3.

If the Packers win, it will be their first victory on the road this season.