× Heavy police presence in River Hills amid search for suspect who fled on foot

RIVER HILLS — There was a heavy police presence near Indian Hills School in River Hills Thursday, Nov. 15 as police searched for a felony suspect who fled on foot.

In an update shortly before 2 p.m. River Hills police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was found in a garage in the area.

Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter in the area, and officers from numerous jurisdictions were involved in the search, as was a K-9 and drone.

Police asked that people stay in their homes during the search.

Again — the suspect has been taken into custody.