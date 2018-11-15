‘Ongoing investigation:’ Steven Avery’s attorney expected to share new information

MANITOWOC — We could learn more about the Steven Avery case on Thursday, Nov. 15. Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, tweeted the following on Wednesday, “Is everybody ready for some new information in our ongoing investigation of the Avery case?”

Zellner tweeted that she will be sharing new information at 12:30 p.m.

This comes less than a month after the release of the sequel to the popular “Making a Murderer” documentary series.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery insists police framed him.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire. Dassey’s attorneys, however, say he’s borderline intellectually disabled and was manipulated by experienced police officers into accepting their story of how Halbach’s murder happened.