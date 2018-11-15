× Police seek transgender woman who used stolen credit card to buy French Bulldog puppy

LARGO, Fla — Police are searching for a transgender woman who they say used a stolen credit card and stolen Florida driver’s license to fraudulently buy a French Bulldog from a puppy store in October.

According to police, Bryant Farfan used a stolen credit card and a stolen driver’s license to buy the fawn colored puppy valued at several thousand dollars from All About Puppies, located at 7190 Ulmerton Road in Largo, Florida.

Officials at the store told police that Farfan falsified adoption records and misled the store employees regarding the dog’s future home. The store’s manager said she wants the puppy safely returned.

“The only thing we are hoping for is the safe return of our puppy. We’re offering a $1,000 reward in hopes that someone will do the right thing and return her to us,” said Allie Julian, store manager.

Police said probable cause exists for Farfan’s arrest, and arrest affidavits are active in Pinellas County.

The store employees said they are worried about the dog’s welfare. Police and the store employees are seeking any information which might lead to the recovery of the puppy.

Police have asked anyone who may have purchased a puppy from Farfan recently to please contact detectives and the staff at All About Puppies to determine if the animal was stolen.

The puppy is currently 5 months old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Largo Police Department.