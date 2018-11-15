Police union president Mike Crivello retiring from MPD, Milwaukee Police Association
MILWAUKEE — The president of the Milwaukee Police Association is retiring. Mike Crivello announced on Thursday, Nov. 15 that he is retiring from the Milwaukee Police Department — as well as the head of the Milwaukee police union.
In a statement, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said the following:
“I want to publicly recognize and thank Mike Crivello for his service as a police officer and for his leadership as President of the Milwaukee Police Association.
“In my years as an alderman I have worked with three heads of the Milwaukee Police Association: Brad DeBraska, John Balcerzak and Mike Crivello. I got along well with all three but I worked most closely with Mike and he became a good friend.
“I want to thank Mike for his commitment to Milwaukee and to his fellow police officers. He always exuded integrity, honesty and a sense of fair play, and if you were an officer in need of support, advice, and counsel, Mike was 110% in your corner and you welcomed his presence.
“I wish Mike well in his future work with the International Police Association and I hope for nothing but the best for Mike and his wife and family in the future. Mike will be sorely missed back home in Milwaukee.”