Prepare that poultry like a pro! Tips, tricks for baking the best bird this Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE -- It's almost turkey time -- and baking a bird to perfection is no easy task. Brittany Greene, executive chef at the Ambassador Hotel, joins Real Milwaukee to ensure you and your guests don't go hungry.

How long to thaw a turkey based on weight of the turkey?

Place the frozen turkey in the fridge; be sure your refrigerator temperature is set at 40 °F or below.

You'll need to allow about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of frozen turkey you plan to thaw in the fridge.

For example, a 15 pound turkey will take 3 days (or 72 hours) to thaw using this method

How long to cook a stuffed turkey based on weight?

About 20 minutes per pound but the time will always vary.

The only way to determine if the turkey is cooked thoroughly is to take the temperature with a meat thermometer. Don`t rely on the pop-up that some turkeys are outfitted with!

Roast the turkey until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thigh registers 165 to 170 degrees

Proper temperature of oven and best placement of turkey in oven: