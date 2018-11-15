Prepare that poultry like a pro! Tips, tricks for baking the best bird this Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE -- It's almost turkey time -- and baking a bird to perfection is no easy task. Brittany Greene, executive chef at the Ambassador Hotel, joins Real Milwaukee to ensure you and your guests don't go hungry.
How to make the perfect turkey and stuffing.
How long to thaw a turkey based on weight of the turkey?
- Place the frozen turkey in the fridge; be sure your refrigerator temperature is set at 40 °F or below.
- You'll need to allow about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of frozen turkey you plan to thaw in the fridge.
- For example, a 15 pound turkey will take 3 days (or 72 hours) to thaw using this method
How long to cook a stuffed turkey based on weight?
- About 20 minutes per pound but the time will always vary.
- The only way to determine if the turkey is cooked thoroughly is to take the temperature with a meat thermometer. Don`t rely on the pop-up that some turkeys are outfitted with!
- Roast the turkey until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thigh registers 165 to 170 degrees
Proper temperature of oven and best placement of turkey in oven:
- 375 degrees
- Aluminum foil is a big help when roasting a turkey. Use aluminum foil in one of two ways: enclose the turkey in the foil before roasting it in a hot oven; or, use the foil as a tent to control the level of browning. Enclosing the turkey makes it cook faster, but the turkey skin, though golden, isn't crispy.
- Transfer the turkey to a platter. Tent it very loosely with foil, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes (the internal temperature will rise 5 to 10 degrees). This allows the juices to redistribute. This also gives you time to make gravy so be sure to reserve the juices in the pan if you plan on making gravy.