Recognize him? Milwaukee police look to identify male suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recklessly endangering safety incident.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Police describe the suspect as a male, with a medium complexion, 25-30 years old, a thin mustache and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo.

Police say the suspect is wanted for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing, which happened on Nov. 6 near Lisbon and Meinecke Avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.