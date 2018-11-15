Recognize him? Thiensville police ask for help to ID vandalism suspect

THIENSVILLE — Thiensville police are asking for help to identify a person they believe is suspected of vandalism at the village park comfort station.

Officials say the vandalism happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The vandal spray painted on the outside of the building. Now, officials hope someone can identify the suspect on the bike.

The suspect is wearing a white baseball cap, a black coat, gray hoodie sweatshirt, tan pants, silver shoes, and has a gray mountain bike. The person fled on his bike on the river walk in the park west. It was undetermined on where he went after that.

If you know any information in regards to this or who this person is, you are urged to contact the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.