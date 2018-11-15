‘To give back:’ First responders, students team up to serve community Thanksgiving meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In what has become an annual Thanksgiving tradition, Milwaukee's first responders traded their uniforms for cooking aprons! On Thursday, Nov. 15, the Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee Police Department teamed up with Messmer High School students to give thanks.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Lt. Michael Ball, Milwaukee Fire Department. “It’s a great experience for them and for us as well.”

At Red Rock Saloon Thursday, they prepared food for a free community Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 17.

“It’s fun to see smiles on people’s faces,” said Drew Deuster, Red Rock Saloon owner.

“I feel very happy to be able to give back to the community,” said Nay Moo, Messmer High School junior.

The students who participated by chopping onions, sautéing corn and unpacking stuffing were not new to the kitchen, though. They’re in Messmer High School’s culinary club!

“They’re doing some of the slicing and dicing, probably putting some of those skills they’ve learned in culinary class to work,” said Ball.

Lemietric Burns, a Messmer High School senior, participated in the volunteer effort last year, and said cooking isn’t the only reason he came back for more.

“It, like, warmed my heart to know that I had a part in helping people that don’t have the opportunities that I do,” said Burns.

More than 300 meals will be served Saturday, uniting Milwaukee families as we head into the holiday season.

“Just like we do in the firehouse, we get together for a couple meals a day and it’s just a time to bring everyone together and it’s fun to be part of that,” said Ball.

Everyone is welcome to attend the community Thanksgiving meal. It is completely FREE and takes place Saturday, Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Messmer Saint Rose School, located at 514 N. 31st Street (near 31st and Clybourn) in Milwaukee.