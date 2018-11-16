× Admirals drop 2nd straight to Wild, 6-0

DES MOINES, Iowa — Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 38 shots to lead the Iowa Wild to a 6-0 shutout win overe the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Kahkonen, who has posted shutouts in each of his last three starts, also shutout Milwaukee Wednesday. It is the first time Milwaukee has been shutout in consecutive games since Feb. 19 and 20, 2005.

Iowa scored the only two goals in the second period. First, Gerald Mayhew had an errant Admirals pass find his stick and he scored on a breakaway at 2:11. Then, Colton Beck scored on a rebound at 17:36 to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.

Iowa scored its third goal of the game at 4:57 of the third period when Mitch McLain knocked the puck in from mid-air in front of the Admirals goal. Former Admirals forward Mike Liambas recorded an assist on the goal.

Kyle Rau scored at 8:12 of the third period to make it 4-0. The Wild tacked on two power play goals to close the scoring: Matt Read scored with the man-advantage at 10:56 and Rau added another power play marker at 11:31.

Milwaukee returns home Sat., Nov. 17 at 6:00 pm against the Ontario Reign at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

