× Buckle up! Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announces Seat Belt Grant Task Force

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced a Seat Belt Enforcement campaign.

The enforcement campaign, which will run through September 2019, aims to help protect drivers throughout Dodge County by conducting high-visibility seat belt enforcement. The campaign’s main goals are to prevent injuries and save lives.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin safety belt use is at an all time high at around 89.4 percent. Wisconsin is still slightly behind the national average, which is approximately 90.1 percent.

In 2017, nearly 47 percent of drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes were not wearing seat belts. A statement from the Dodge County Sheriff’s office says these numbers tend to increase with younger, inexperienced drivers.

In Wisconsin, police officers can issue citations to drivers who are not wearing seat belts. Drivers can also receive citations for each passenger in a car who is not wearing a seat belt.

“Before hitting the road, drivers need to ensure that everyone is buckled up, every seat, every trip,” said Sgt. Carmen Micale in a news release. “With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season upon us, please pause and take the few moments to buckle up before your trip.”