Camera Comparison: iPhone Xs vs Pixel 3

We compare two top smartphone cameras: Apple iPhone Xs vs Google Pixel 3.

Apple has the most popular camera in the world on the iPhone, while Google has what is generally regarded as the best camera on a smartphone.

We took the iPhone Xs and the Pixel 3 to Times Square in New York City to compare these two top shooters.

Special thanks to my brother Justin who helped me with the comparison!

Also, Pixel 3 has a new feature just hitting devices called Night Sight. It helps you take even better pictures in near darkness. Here's a shot we took on the Pixel 3 versus the iPhone Xs with the new Night Sight feature. Let me know what you think by commenting on my Instagram.