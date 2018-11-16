× Deck the halls! 🎄 Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is ready to open

MILWAUKEE — Chicago’s beloved Christkindlmarket will make its long-awaited Milwaukee debut on Saturday, Nov. 17 outside of Fiserv Forum.

The holiday market will be held in the arena’s entertainment plaza at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Sunday through Thursday, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, visitors can soak up the holiday cheer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Christkindlmarket will have holiday shopping, international foods, spiced wine, hand-crafted ornaments and entertainment for the entire family.

On Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the market will have shortened hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Christmas Day, the market will be closed.