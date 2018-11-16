Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Cedarburg at the Cedar Creek Settlement. Festive Friday Eves celebrates an exciting series of six, free family-oriented evening events during the holiday season at Cedar Creek Settlement.

About Festive Friday Eves (website)

Friday, November 16...5-9 pm “Settlement Christmas Showcase”Kick-off the Christmas season in the beautifully decorated shops in this historic building, featuring beautiful handmade and artisan objects of desire. Live music with Joey LaVie. Strolling Sweet Adelines Cool Beans Quartet. Cider & Cookies. Sample Cedar Creek Winery’s award-winning wines and local cheeses. Olive Oil & Balsamic Tasting. Luminarias. Free. Plus: Mel’s Charities Cookout (fee). Kapco Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, November 23...5-9 pm "Home for the Holidays"… Enjoy Thanksgiving weekend with visiting friends and family. Make It & Take It Projects (free). Live Music with Joey LaVie. Wine Tasting. Olive Oil & Balsamic Tasting. Cider and Cookies. Luminarias. Free. Trolley Rides. Kapco Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive. Friday, December 7...5-9 pm “Santa's Workshop" presented by Cornerstone Community Bank. Visit with Santa Claus & his Elves in his winter wonderland. Live music featuring “Songs of the Season” by David HB Drake. Children’s holiday ornament craft and cookie decorating. Cedarburg HS Carolers. Wine Tasting. Cider and Cookies. Luminarias. Free. Mel’s Charities Cookout (fee). Trolley Rides. Kapco Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video