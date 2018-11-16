5 years later, ‘Batkid’ is now cancer-free

Five years ago, he saved the city – and it appears that somewhere along the line, more than just that was saved.

Miles Scott, aka Batkid, made headlines in 2013 when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the then-5-year-old’s wish to be the Caped Crusader for a day.

As Batkid, Miles had a day of adventures in San Francisco, with thousands of residents coming together to help him live out his dream. Now, Make-A-Wish has published an update on the 10-year-old and says the 5th-grader is enjoying life as “a typical kid” with his two younger brothers.

5 years ago today, a new superhero emerged as he confronted evildoers in San Francisco. Today, Miles, aka #Batkid, is 10-years-old, cancer free & still stands as a symbol of strength, community & all that is right and good in the world. @SFWish #SFBatkid pic.twitter.com/2ZZG1Sy4FO — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) November 15, 2018

He’s been in remission for the past five years, and has seen reduced signs of leukemia in each consecutive year, USA Today reports. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

