4 MATC staff members injured after confrontation on campus

MILWAUKEE — Four public safety staff members were injured after confronting a “suspicious” individual at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The incident occurred in the main building at the downtown MATC campus Friday afternoon, Nov. 16.

“There was a bunch of police and I saw a bunch of bloody napkins and blood all over the place,” said Micah Nicholson, an MATC student.

The suspect is in custody and Milwaukee police are now investigating. MATC officials say they do not believe there is an ongoing safety concern.

The school is reminding students to continue to report suspicious activity to public safety staff.