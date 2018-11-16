FOX6 High School Blitz State Championship Football Games

MADISON-- The Milwaukee area delivered on the high school football field in the 2018 season. Teams from 6 different divisions making it to the title games in Madison. Click on the videos for the highlights and reaction from the title games.
2018 Football State Championships
Div. 7: Black Hawk 22, Edgar 15
Div. 6: Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 14
Div. 5: St. Mary's Springs 20, Stratford 17
Div. 4: Racine St. Catherine's 8, St. Croix Central 7
Div. 3: Catholic Memorial 37, West De Pere 24
Div. 2: Homestead 51, Brookfield Central 14
Div. 1: Muskego 24, Kimberly 21