Franksville man cited for OWI after collision between 2 trucks

TOWN OF DOVER — A 60-year-old Franksville man has been cited for operating while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Dover on Thursday morning, Nov. 15.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office say shortly after 11 a.m. deputies responded to a collision on State Highway 20 just east of Britton Rd. in the Town of Dover. When deputies arrived, they learned a quad axle dump truck which was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 crossed over the center line and into oncoming traffic. The dump truck drove into the path of a box truck which was eastbound on State Highway 20. The operator of the box truck attempted to swerve to avoid the dump truck, but the trucks collided.

While speaking with the operators of the vehicles involved in the crash, deputies observed the operator of the quad axle dump truck had glassy eyes and they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. They also noted he was using chewing tobacco as well as chewing on gum.

Deputies performed standardized field sobriety tests on the dump truck operator who was subsequently arrested for operating while under the influence.

Officials say the suspect was not injured in the crash and the operator of the box truck had minor scratches. Both vehicles involved had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.