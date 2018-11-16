× Indiana officers help deliver a baby in police department’s parking lot

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Two Mishawaka police officers helped deliver a baby boy into the world, right in the department’s parking lot.

Officers Franklin Ennis and Donald Siders were both at the police headquarters on Wednesday night when a family drove into the parking lot.

In the car was Lakota Bulter and she was in labor.

Officers helped Bulter deliver a healthy baby boy and while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“Right when the baby came out he let out a cry and I said thank god, that’s the best sound in the world,” said Siders.

The baby was named Ma’Leek Swanson and he was born at 6 pounds 9 ounces.

“In our job we deal with so much that is negative. To get to actually help with something that is actually positive thing — bringing life into the world — is a very nice thing to be involved with,” said Ennis.

Both the mother and baby were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center safely and both officers are planning to visit them soon.