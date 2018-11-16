Is this your kitty? Port Washington gas station rescues kitten from drain

PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington gas station is thanking the Port Washington Police Department and some customers for helping rescue a kitten from a drain.

In a Facebook post shared Sunday, Nov. 11 Muzdalfah Essani says a kitten was safely helped out of a drain at Ricks Lighthouse Mobil gas station on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington. They used Taquitoes and YouTube videos of kittens meowing to coax the kitten into a live trap until officials arrived.

Essani’s caption reads in part: “People we got the kitten out of the drain. It is in good hands!” Thank you everyone for helping us out especially Port Washington Police Department – Wisconsin! All those customers who helped us out. THANK YOU!!”

A Port Washington police officer transported the little fella to the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.

It’s unclear how the kitty got inside the drain. Contact the Ozaukee County Humane Society if you know whose cat it is, or for adoption details.