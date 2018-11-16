× ‘Lock in your spot at Miller Park next season:’ Brewers 4-Packs on sale now

MILWAUKEE — The holidays are quickly approaching and before you know it, the Crew will start getting ready for Spring Training. Now is your chance to lock in your spot at Miller Park next season with a Brewers 4-Pack. Fans can order 4-Packs beginning Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, fans will be able to choose from four great 4-Pack options, including the popular Weekend Plan. Shoppers who order by Tuesday, Dec. 18 will receive their 4-Packs in time for Christmas, ready to give to any Brewers fan on their shopping list.

This year, the Brewers are offering a free Brewers blanket to fans who purchase two 4-Packs. The blanket features a new exclusive design only available through this offer.

Brewers 4-Packs include many of the most anticipated games of the 2019 season. The four set plans feature many Friday, Saturday and Sunday games, including an all-fan giveaway date and marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brewers 4-Packs range in price from $68 – $180 and are available in the Field Outfield Box, Loge Infield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Terrace Box, Loge Bleachers and Terrace Reserved seat locations. All tickets are subject to availability while supplies last.

Pricing is as follows and includes one ticket to each of four separate games:

Location: 4-Pack Prices: Loge Infield Box $180 Field Outfield Box $176 Loge Outfield Box $144 Terrace Box $104 Loge Bleachers $100 Terrace Reserved $68

The Flex Plan returns in 2019 and offers more games and the ultimate flexibility. The Flex Plan offers fans ticket vouchers in sets of ten that can be allocated any way across a selection of 62 games. Fans can redeem at their convenience – such as getting six tickets to one game, two to another, and continue to mix-and-match to fit their schedule. For full details regarding the Flex Plan, including pricing and added benefits, please contact the Brewers sales office.

Standard shipping and handling fees apply. Advance parking packages are also available. To make a purchase, call 414-902-HITS (4487) or visit Brewers.com/4packs. For information on all other ticket plans, call 414-902-4090.