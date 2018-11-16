MILWAUKEE -- It's a multi-cultural blend of music, food, dance and arts. The 75th annual Holiday Folk Fair International kicks off Friday, Nov. 16. Kasey spent the morning at the State Fair Park Expo Center to get a preview.
Multi-cultural blend of music, food and dance: Holiday Folk Fair International kicks off
-
Holiday Folk Fair: Explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together
-
Fun things to do in Milwaukee instead of Wisconsin State Fair
-
November 9
-
November 16
-
‘Cultural experiences, art, music, food:’ Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest kicks off this weekend
-
-
‘Tis the season! Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival beams bright Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
-
Friends of the Domes introducing new event this year to celebrate Day of the Dead
-
The sound of polka is in the air as Oktoberfest kicks off in Cedarburg
-
‘Educate, preserve and promote:’ The Indian Nation’s largest cultural celebration kicks off Friday
-
‘We’re very excited:’ Foxconn looks to hire 13,000 positions, including 3,000 veterans
-
-
Titletown’s ice skating rink to open for the season Saturday, Nov. 17
-
Say ‘see you soon’ to summer at the 4th annual Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp
-
Fiserv Forum to host ‘Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland’ Dec. 3