× Police: Man suffers multiple wounds in Racine shooting

RACINE — Racine police report a man was shot near Green Street and Melvin Avenue early Friday morning, Nov. 16.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m., for a report of gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Racine police say no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.