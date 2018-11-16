× Police seek suspect wanted for recklessly endangering safety, fleeing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing.

The incident associated with this suspect happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in the area of 49th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

The male appears to be 25 to 30 years of age, with a medium complexion, a thin mustache, and a short haircut. The suspect was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.